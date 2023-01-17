Kuwait is ranked third in the Gulf and entire region in the order of awarding contracts, with a value last December of $719 million.

The largest deal was a $223 million contract signed by the Kuwait Oil Company with the Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HESCO) to build flow lines and related works in the western region of Kuwait, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Meanwhile, recent developments point to the possibility of further delays in the $10 billion Al-Zour project, according to MEED. The Middle East region recorded a decrease in the value of contract awards for the second month in a row, as deals worth $5.5 billion were signed in December, compared to $6.3 billion in November and $11.3 billion in October.

However, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were the only two countries in the ranking. They scored more than $1 billion in contract awards this month.