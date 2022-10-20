Kuwait raised its holdings of US Treasury bonds last August by acquiring $51 billion, compared to $49.4 billion in July, an increase of $1.6 billion, ranking second in the Gulf region, after Saudi Arabia.

According to data published on the US Treasury website, the value of Kuwait’s holding of US bonds increased last August from the August 2021 levels of $46.8 billion, an annual increase of 8.9%, with a value of $4.2 billion, reports a local Arabic daily.

Kuwait diversified its US bond portfolio between short-term bonds worth $11.83 billion, while the largest proportion of long-term bonds amounted to $39.19 billion.

Successful movements of Kuwaiti investments in US bonds appear by reducing and raising their holdings by billions in recent months, while these moves coincide with the change in the return on those bonds, as well as the increase and decrease of Kuwaiti investments in US stock exchanges.