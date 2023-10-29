The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, said “the Supreme Committee for Strengthening the Food, Drug, and Water Security System, based on Cabinet Resolution No. 640, is in the process of preparing short- and long-term plans to support the resilience to risks and shocks to strengthen the food security system.

Al-Awadhi explained, in response to a parliamentary query submitted by MP Muhammad Al-Mahan, that “the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition participated as a member of the committee to evaluate food security, and discussed ways to strengthen it in Kuwait.

The National Security Service participated in preparing the report on the work of the committee. The Authority also submitted views and proposals to develop the food security system to the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.

The minister pointed out that “the PAFN has no direct role in raising production rates for the food and agricultural industries, because this is entrusted to the competent authorities such as the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries Resources.” He explained that “the Authority reviews policies and legislation with the relevant authorities and ensures the safety of the food.”

He pointed out that “there is an organizational unit in the authority called the Food Security Department, which falls under the community nutrition affairs sector, and its responsibility is to coordinate with the relevant authorities in the state, by identifying basic and strategic food commodities in cases of peace, war and emergency, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in this regard on an ongoing basis.”

This is in addition to participating with the relevant authorities inside and outside the Authority to prepare research and studies related to food and nutrition security, through the Authority’s membership in the Supreme Committee for Strengthening the Food, Drug, and Water Security System, based on Cabinet Resolution No. 640.