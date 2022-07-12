Kuwait’s imports of perfumes and its preparations amounted to 219.6 million dinars, an increase of 21%, with a value of 37.969 million dinars during 2021, compared to 191.367 million dinars in the year 2020.

A recent statistics show that Kuwait’s imports of essential oils, extracts of resinous materials, perfumes, decoctions or cosmetics (toiletries) amounted to 53.34 million dinars during the first quarter of last year, and 54.22 million dinars in the second quarter and 52.8 million dinars in the third quarter, and 59.25 million dinars in the fourth quarter of the year, reports a local Arabic daily.