The percentage of Kuwaiti university graduates in the government sector increased within five years to 44.8% by the end of 2021, down from 38.9% at the end of 2016.

According to a reading prepared by a local Arabic daily on the labor market statistics recently issued by the Central Administration of Statistics, the rate of increase of Kuwaiti university graduates in the government sector amounted to about 5%, as their number increased from about 110,000 Kuwaiti in the government sector at the end of December 2016 to about 160.5 thousand at the end of December 2021, an estimated increase of more than 50,000 in five years.

In the same context, the percentage of Kuwaiti employees holding post-graduate degrees increased from 3.7% to 4.5% during the same period.

In contrast to the increase in the number of university graduates and holders of higher degrees, the government sector witnessed a decrease in the numbers and percentages of Kuwaitis with lower educational qualifications, as the percentage of post-secondary and below-university degree holders decreased from 15% at the end of 2016 to 13.9% at the end of 2021.

The labor market statistics for the period at the end of 2021 showed that half of the Kuwaiti female employees in the government sector were university students, with a rate of 50.8%, while the percentage of university students among Kuwaiti male employees was 36.1%.