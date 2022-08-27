Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United States Jasem Albudaiwei affirmed that his country is proud of its distinguished relations with the United States of America and seeks to develop them in all fields and at all levels.

Ambassador Albudaiwei said during his meeting with Abdulaziz Al-Anjeri, founder and CEO of Reconnaissance Research, that he is proud of the trust bestowed on him by the political leadership, which gave him the opportunity to represent his country in the United States, a reliable ally to the Kuwaiti leadership and people, pointing out that the healthy relations between the two sides are enjoying continuous development and extended cooperation at various levels.

Albudaiwei praised Reconnaissance Research and the work they do, saying: “Reconnaissance Research is a promising independent Kuwaiti initiative and an example of the true heart of the Kuwaiti society, known for their keen interest in building long lasting bridges of communication and friendship with the world.”

He added, “The noticeable praise and appreciation that Reconnaissance Research receives from diplomatic missions operating in Kuwait and abroad is a source of pride for us.”

For his part, Al-Anjeri said: “I was very pleased with meeting His Excellency the Ambassador. We have held great discussions and I look forward to the new phase that he will launch here in Washington D.C. to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.”

Al-Anjeri added: “I am certain that H.E. will have a fresh impetus for advancing the long history of friendship and cooperation between the United States and Kuwait. And his distinguished experience in foreign service for more than 30 years will play a major role in his success.”