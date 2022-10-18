His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Monday his government was keen on activating the developmental action,

restructuring and promoting the national economy, and meeting the needs of the citizens particularly in the areas of healthcare, education and housing.

The government will spare no effort in protecting the state funds, combating graft through protective and curative means, and upgrading the administrative system of the country, he pledged.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad made the comments in a speech to the maiden meeting of the cabinet at Al-Seif Palace after being sworn in by His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for entrusting the premiership to him and enabling him to “open a new chapter of government action.”

Reminding the cabinet members of their constitutional oath, he asked them to work diligently to protect the public freedoms and property and meet the aspirations of “the faithful people of Kuwait”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad stressed the need of working out a comprehensive program of reforms to address “the potential loopholes” in the administrative system in each ministry under the supervision of the respective minister, with a view to improving the public services, solving the problems of citizens, and combating corruption and nepotism.

He promised that the government would develop a practical platform, setting forth the priorities of its action in the framework of the sustainable development plan, and then present the action program to the National Assembly (parliament).

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said, “I would like to refer to some issues and topics which are of priorities in this phase that include the necessity of implementing the law on all people without any exception.”

He highlighted the protection of both public and personal properties, and combating corruption through a practical system aiming to find preventive procedures to preserve the State’s properties.

He stressed the importance of developing government work mechanisms, the state’s administrative apparatus, and upgrading its performance to bear great responsibilities in advancing the progress process in the country in its various fields.

Seikh Ahmad Nawaf also highlighted the correct concept of the public job as a service to citizens and facilitating their interests, with an emphasis on implementing the supreme directives on accepting criticism and expediting studying complaints, handling errors and correcting them and accepting comments and opinions.

The first directives and advice of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince are permanent working to preserve national unity and constants, in a way that enhances the cohesion between the people of the one nation, and translates adherence to the principles established by “our true religion” and inherited virtuous values, he said.

He referred to cementing the rule of law and institutions in establishing security, raising the authority of judiciary, establishing truth, justice and equality, and protecting gains.

His Highness the Prime Minister underlined the necessity of working hard to activate development work, strengthen the country’s national economy, and its components, and restructure it, in addition to continue making efforts to meet needs of citizens, mainly vital services like health, education and housing, as well as remove their concerns and sufferings from the pressures of life in order to meet their hopes and aspirations for a better tomorrow.

The Premier stressed the need of boosting cooperation and positive interaction with civil society institutions to benefit from specialized national energies and competencies in various areas.

He underlined the significance of commitment of the provisions of the constitution and the bylaws of the National Assembly as well as the Constitution Court’s resolutions pertaining to the relations between the government and the parliament as well as working hard to enhance this relation in a way that allows a consensus form, in line with the constitution.

The aim of this is to create a common work mechanism for cooperation to deal with all different issues and topics, and remove tension and political differences to ensure good cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities as well as lead to rapid achievements in line the law and bylaw of the National Assembly and government, His Highness the Premier noted.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf further focused on the importance of competences of the government and ministers.

He emphasized that all ministers are keen on doing their best to achieve their missions and bear their responsibilities in pushing the process of progress and prosperity of dear Kuwait. The Premier finally said Kuwait would remain the homeland of security, safety and prosperity, praying to Allah to help them meet aspirations of Kuwaitis under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

-Source-KUNA