His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AlSabah accompanied by new chiefs of diplomatic and consular missions abroad at Al-Seef Palace.

Sheikh Salem introduced Kuwait’s permanent representative to the Arab League Talal AlMutairi, Kuwait’s Ambassadors to Venezuela Fadhel Al-Hassan, Ambassador to Bhutan Adel Al-Jassam, Ambassador to the Republic of Chile Ziad Al-Anbaei, Ambassador to Brazil Talal Al-Mansour, Ambassador to South Africa Salem Al-Shibli and Ambassador to Singapore Ahmad Al-Shuraim to His Highness.

Sheikh Salem also introduced the Consul of Kuwait to Italy Sheikh Jaber Duaij Khalifa AlSabah, the Consul to China Anas Marafi, and the Consul to Vietnam Talal Al-Hazza to His Highness. The reception was attended by the Undersecretary of the Prime Minister’s office Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Director of the Office of His Highness the Prime Minister Hamad Al-Amer, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Nabeel AlDakheel.