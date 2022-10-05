The Amiri Diwan announced on Wednesday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has been re-named as the head of the cabinet.

It said according to an Amiri Order, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad is appointed as the prime minister. He is to be tasked with nominating members of the new cabinet and refer their names “to us to issue a decree for their appointment.”

The Amiri Order continued, “the prime minister should implement this order and submit it to the National Assembly. It is effective as off now and to be published in the official Gazette.” – KUNA