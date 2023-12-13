With restrictions on family visas, expats face challenging social living conditions, due to which the government is contemplating the reopening of family visas. The current restrictions have compelled many expats to endure difficult circumstances without their families, reported Al-Rai Daily.

MP Abdul Wahab Al-Issa stated that Kuwait is witnessing a challenging situation for expatriate singles, described as a quagmire due to a diminishing pool of skilled individuals. Competent professionals, upon securing job opportunities in other Gulf countries, promptly leave Kuwait, as there are few remaining who are willing to reside in the country without their families. This has made the social situation for expatriates increasingly difficult to bear.

MP Abdul Wahab Al-Issa has raised concerns about this pressing issue and urged the government to reconsider the family visa restrictions. MP Al-Issa emphasized that reopening family visas would not only improve economic conditions in Kuwait by facilitating more skilled workforce but also enhance the social standards of expatriates.

He highlighted the broader impact, stating that such a move would rejuvenate the country, restoring commercial activities to their normal state in accordance with updated regulations, consequently fostering positive effects on the market.

He also added that as the Chairman of the Business Environment Improvement Committee, he has been receiving various complaints from the private sector regarding the adverse consequences of the restrictions on Family Visas.

MP Al-Issa added that he met with the Minister of Interior in the National Assembly, and told him directly that the Department of Residency and Decision in Kuwait should not be taken in the security and military dimension only, it is important to consider the economic aspect in the decision-making of the residence issue in Kuwait.