STAFF REPORT

Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Saeed expressed Kuwait’s aspiration to increase the volume of trade and investment exchange with the countries of the African continent in a way that enhances joint relations and provides all the needs of the local market.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the (African Day) celebration held by the accredited ambassadors and heads of African diplomatic missions, he said that Kuwait is in contact with all African countries to prepare a legal umbrella that encourages and protects investments. Ambassador Al-Saeed stated that the Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a “very ambitious plan” to raise the level of “distinguished” relations with the countries of the continent, pointing to keenness on the dynamics of that relationship and strengthening it to serve the interests of its parties.

He expressed his happiness at attending the celebration, wishing the products and artifacts that were displayed in the pavilions of the African countries participating in the exhibition to be traded in the Kuwaiti market.

In his speech on behalf of the members of the group of African ambassadors accredited to the country, the Ambassador of the United Comoros Republic, H.E. Dr. Arif Sayed Hassan said that the celebration of Africa Day in Kuwait is a good opportunity to strengthen our countries’ relations with the host country.

He stated that these relations, which are characterized by deep brotherhood, solid friendship, and cooperation between the two sides, are represented by concluding bilateral agreements, exchanging visits between officials, exchanging diplomatic missions, providing scholarships, financing development projects, and the presence of many African employees in all sectors in Kuwait.

1 of 2

He praised the continuous efforts of the Kuwaiti government and people and their precious support for African countries, praising the role of many Kuwaiti humanitarian organizations in the African continent, which work in various fields, all with joint efforts between leaders, governments and peoples. He called on the authorities, businessmen and investors in Kuwait to support the development dynamism and explore the opportunities available at the continental level to achieve mutual benefits and enhance the win-win partnership between African countries and the sisterly State of Kuwait.

In turn, Deputy Director General for Operations Affairs in the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Walid Shamlan Al-Bahar confirmed that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, which was established in 1961, began its operations with Arab countries, and then to African and Asian countries, explaining that the first project funded in an African country was for the Republic of Sudan in 1962.

He added that the fund’s activity expanded to include non-Arab African countries in 1974, pointing out that today half of the fund’s operations are directed to Africa and include various sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, electricity, transport and communications, in addition to social projects in the education and health sectors. He pointed out that the total volume of projects financed by the fund in Africa since its inception until now has reached KD3 billion.