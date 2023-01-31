Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has confirmed that bilateral meetings will be held with the Kuwaiti government soon to identify weaknesses in the joint labor agreement to strengthen it, as well as the reasons behind the murder of Jullebee Ranara.

In a statement to reporters on Monday, Marcos said that “the killing of Ranara is very unfortunate”, while hoping that the crime will not happen again to any Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

According to Al Qabas, Marcos also announced the Philippine government’s intention to provide all possible forms of assistance to the family of the late Ranara, noting that a scholarship is being facilitated for the victim’s children, and death benefits have also been provided by the Department of Welfare of Foreign Workers to the family.