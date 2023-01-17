Acting Deputy Director General for Manpower Protection at the Public Authority for Manpower, Dr. Fahd Al-Murad, met with the Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, Hans Cacdac, and his accompanying delegation to discuss Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) concerns.

Al-Murad stressed during the meeting that Kuwait provides legal protection to all expatriate workers of all nationalities, as well as expressed keenness for a joint cooperation between the two parties with regard to Filipino workers and to discuss employment-related issues. Cacdac thanked Kuwait, particularly the PAM for its efforts in addressing Filipino labor issues in the country, as well as their constant endeavor to develop relations between the two countries.

The meeting ended with an agreement to form a team to deal with any issues related to OFWs in general and domestic workers in particular. In attendance was the Director of the Department of International Relations, Jaber Al-Ali, and the researcher in political science, Khaled Al-Sabah, Al Rai Media reported.