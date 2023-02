The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following up the issue of Filipino household service workers and Manila’s announcement to suspend the deployment of new workers to Kuwait. The sources revealed to Al Rai newspaper that a meeting was expected to be held this Thursday, with the attendance of the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Issa Jawhar Hayat, and the Filipino Chargé d’ Affaires to Kuwait, Jose Cabrera, to discuss the issue from its various aspects.





