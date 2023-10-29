The Commissioner General of the Kuwaiti Pavilion at the highly anticipated Expo 2023 Doha, Engineer Samira Al Kandari, hosted an exclusive introductory tour of the Kuwaiti pavilion on Thursday 26th October 2023. Guests were treated to an immersive experience that highlighted Kuwait’s efforts in combating desertification, managing water resources, and promoting sustainable development.

The VIP reception offered special hospitality to distinguished guests, including His Excellency Mr. Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, Commissioner-General of Expo Doha 2023; Mr. Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions; Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Khaled Al Mutairi, along with several other notable figures, were guided through the pavilion. The tour included detailed insights into Kuwait’s efforts and initiatives in environmental awareness and sustainability.

His Excellency Mr. Bader bin Omar Al Dafa remarked, “Expo 2023 Doha serves as a pivotal platform on a global level, where nations come together to showcase their advancements and work collectively towards addressing global challenges. This event symbolises the collective dedication of countries to sustainable progress, innovation, and fostering a deeper mutual understanding of climate change. The Kuwaiti Pavilion, with its exemplary portrayal of Kuwait’s environmental and cultural initiatives, is a testament to the country’s alignment with these values. The strong representation from the Gulf at the Expo underscores our region’s collective aspirations and the overarching goals of Expo 2023 Doha.”

Engineer Samira Al Kandari, Commissioner General of the Kuwaiti Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, introduced the various areas of the pavilion, noting: “The Kuwaiti Pavilion has been intricately crafted to showcase Kuwait’s environmental efforts and endeavours. It consists of two distinct segments, representing both Kuwait’s historical and contemporary symbols, where children can partake in interactive activities, attendees can utilise informative areas for meetings and conferences, and a peaceful central corridor evokes the ambiance of the Ahmadi Oasis.”

Specialised zones within the pavilion offer diverse experiences, including interactive displays of Kuwait’s natural reserves, an educational museum showcasing environmental harmony, and an agricultural area for experiencing Kuwait’s key crops. The presentation area provides informative screens and a suspended garden inspired by water towers.

The Kuwaiti Pavilion welcomes guests to Expo 2023 Doha, showcasing the country’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental preservation.