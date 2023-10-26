The Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs participated in the 9th meeting of Islamic affairs and endowments ministers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Muscat.

In a statement, the Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Bader Al Mutairi said they presented an initiative to develop a unified regulatory mechanism to organize endowments process.

He stresses the ministry’s keenness to contribute to unifying visions, coordinating efforts, deepening communication, and investing in capabilities, effective initiatives, and constructive cooperation to achieve the prosperity of the Islamic nation and gulf societies, stressing the need to transform ideas into reality and practical programs.

He noted the Ministry’s constant endeavor to support leadership and advance Islamic and humanitarian work, and adopt distinguished Kuwaiti initiatives to enhance joint Gulf cooperation. Al-Mutairi appreciated the efforts spent by the Gulf delegations that contributed to enriching the meeting with ideas and recommendations that have positive repercussions on Gulf societies in many areas.

Source: KUNA