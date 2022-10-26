Kuwait National Assembly and the government agreed on Tuesday to adjourn examination of state budgets to a session to be held next Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during today’s session between the head of the budgets and final account committee Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi and the government.

It was worked out after Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, State Minister for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi requested that the relevant bill be withdrawn. He thanked the MPs for the remarks they expressed and pledged to study them and coordinate with the parliament committee.

Also during Tuesday’s session, Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid reacted to the MPs’ comments, assuring them that the government task program aims at attaining prosperity for the Kuwaiti citizens. – KUNA