National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun refrained from holding Wednesday’s complementary session due to absence of government officials.

In a statement at the assembly hall, Al-Saadoun said a quorum was secured for holding the session but he was notified by Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi that the government would not attend thus it would be held on January 24 25.

According to Article 116 of the Kuwaiti Constitution, the government must be present in the parliamentary session by either the prime minister or some members of the cabinet. The speaker lifted yesterday’s regular session after the government’s withdrawal and minister Al-Ajmi stated that the government officials requested that committees’ reports concerning “financial burden” be sent back to the commissions and the government be given sufficient time to express its views on the bills.

Al-Saadoun, after closing yesterday’s session, declared that he had received an interpellation motion from MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf against Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid.

