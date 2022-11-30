The National Assembly, during its Tuesday’s regular session, approved a number of submitted letters.

The assembly blessed a number of MPs’ papers, including a request that the committee for protecting public fund prepare a detailed report about (alleged) embezzlements at the Public Institution for Social Security, another addresse d to the health affairs commission to probe purported failure to enforce the laws and alleged mismanagement at the department of food and

nutrition.

Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi, the head of the budgets and final account committee, requested that the commission probe rules for oil and gas exploration, production and marketing.

MPs approved a letter from MP Khalil Al-Saleh, the chairperson of the woman affairs committee, requesting examination of Kuwaiti women’s rights, namely with respect of housing and employment. The parliament member, Abdullah Al-Mudhaf, asked that the committee of protecting public funds discuss contradictions of edicts and legislations regarding public funds issues.

Other requests dealt with failure to raise payments for holders of Masters and PhDs’ degrees and abstention from promoting diplomas’ holders.

Moreover, the parliament agreed to a letter from MP Dr. Jenan Ramdhan to task the legislative affairs committee to probe failure in proceeding with challenges at the court of cassation.

