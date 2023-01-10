Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun adjourned a parliamentary session on Tuesday after two ministers withdrew.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Bader Al-Mulla and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi withdrew from the session with the meeting postponed until Wednesday.

According to the constitution, the head of the cabinet and some members must be present during deliberation for the session to continue.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Government asked the National Assembly to refer “financial burden” bills to parliamentary committees for further examination. – KUNA