The International Organization for Migration, under the auspices of Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah held, yesterday and continues today, a workshop on the interconnections between climate change, migration and health, and their impacts on host communities and workers in the Gulf countries.

The International Organization for Migration Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organization Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Saud Muhammad Al-Jarallah, affirmed that the objective of this workshop is to foster understanding and awareness in alignment with Kuwait’s approach to dealing with climate-related and human rights issues. It also aims to present the progress and accomplishments made in safeguarding the rights of temporary contractual workers, community health, and addressing urgent climate change concerns that have significantly influenced all aspects of sustainable development.

In his inaugural address, delivered on behalf of the workshop’s patron, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, Al-Jarallah emphasized the visible adverse effects of climate change, affecting millions globally. He emphasized the pressing need for collective and effective international action to address this humanitarian catastrophe, especially as it impacts nations like Libya and Morocco. Kuwait is deeply concerned about the numbers and reports received from international organizations and agencies engaged in this domain.

Al-Jarallah underscored Kuwait’s awareness of the extent of dangers and challenges posed by the crises over the last five years, threatening development, security, and stability, especially impacting people and their fundamental needs. Kuwait is committed to responding to humanitarian appeals, meeting the needs of afflicted countries facing challenging humanitarian and relief situations, while concurrently ensuring a healthy and suitable environment for all residents on its generous land. This commitment stems from the inherent right to life, health, movement, work, property, and other fundamental rights.

Kuwait is steadfast in its dedication to achieving all 17 sustainable development goals, with a specific focus on Goal 13 addressing climate change. Al-Jarallah emphasized that climate deterioration is advancing faster than efforts to enhance resilience and confrontation, urging prompt action to prevent looming disasters. Kuwait, as part of the global community, experiences adverse effects of climate change and is actively engaging in addressing them.

Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration in the Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi, highlighted the undeniable and multifaceted link between climate change and health. He emphasized that the escalating and perilous impacts of climate change on health transcend borders, profoundly impacting human well-being. Belbeisi stressed that the workshop provides a crucial opportunity to enhance partnerships and urgent action among all stakeholders.

Mazen Abu Al-Hassan, Head of the IOM mission in Kuwait, highlighted that this workshop convenes ministries of foreign affairs, health, labor, and analogous governmental bodies from Gulf states, united with the United Nations system and stakeholders. The goal is to discuss best practices, challenges, opportunities, and lessons learned regarding climate-related risks to occupational health among host communities and temporary contract workers.

The workshop aims to deepen participants’ understanding of health impacts resulting from climate change for both host communities and workers in the region, identifying key areas for intervention and action leading up to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, scheduled from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Expo City, Dubai.

As per the World Health Organization, climate change stands as the most significant health threat to humanity, expected to lead to approximately 250,000 additional annual global deaths between 2030 and 2050. The direct health costs are estimated to range from US$2 to US$4 billion by 2030.