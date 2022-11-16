The head of the Kuwaiti Environment Lens team, Rashid Al-Hajji, said today, Kuwait is considered one of the most diverse countries for birds, 415 species of migratory birds in their thousands, especially the loon and flamingo visit Kuwait.

Al-Hajji told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that the season of bird migration begins in September, when most birds return to Africa coming from the north of the globe as the day becomes shorter in the north and longer in the south, so the birds migrate to spend a longer day and a better climate from the north, and so on, reports a local Arabic daily.

He explained that the young birds first begin to migrate at night and rest in the morning, as the people of Kuwait used to hunt birds in the past by traditional methods such as the snare, the sling and the hardness, and that was for the purpose of entertainment, then the birds were released again to complete their migration.

He mentioned among the most famous of these birds, the pigeon, the pomegranate, the awl, the shola, the hamroush, the qaliba, and the wild pigeon, and after that the large birds migrate in the morning, such as eagles, eagles, storks, pelicans, and raptors.

He indicated that after the end of migration, many types of birds come to Kuwait to spend winter and spring in Kuwait, such as flamingos, loach, seabirds, gulls, and some small birds such as robin, roar, faded owl, bint al-sabbagh, black hamrush, ducks of all kinds, and egrets.

He pointed out that at the beginning of January, the Pharaonic owl begins to lay eggs to hatch chicks in February and March, as some birds start hatching in the desert of Kuwait, such as Umm Salem, Al-Qawbaa, Al-Hamra, the Alexandrian and Indian plover, and many birds, until the date of the second migration in March, when the migratory birds return to the north again for mating and hatching.