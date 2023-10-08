A week dedicated to climate change in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is imperative given the magnitude of the matter, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday, hailing the initiative as beneficial towards regional climate change goals.

The initiative comes a week ahead of the UN Climate Change conference, COP28, slated for next month in Dubai, Dr. Saad Al-Barak, who doubles as Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, stated that the gathering allows participants a chance to “sort out their priorities” in the run up to the global event.

MENA climate change week kicked off in the Saudi capital earlier on Sunday as part of preparations for COP28.

Source: KUNA