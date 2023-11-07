Secretary-General of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) Jamela Al-Dawas stressed Monday that economic empowerment of women is positively reflected in the community.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Dawas, who is leading the Kuwaiti delegation to the Asia Pacific Regional Conference held in Bahrain, pointed out the importance of such conferences that aim at empowering small and medium size projects, in addition to exchanging expertise in different fields.

Such meetings increase awareness of economic empowerment of women thus highlighting the importance of the private sector in activating women’s role in the workplace, Al-dawas added.

She also stated that the (SMEs) is planning to initiate a business incubator, not only for women, but for youth in general as well as those who need assistance in financing new projects. The business incubator will also help different and diverse projects that need financing with a one year support by (SMEs) until such projects reach their aims.

For her part, Mona Al-Mutawa, head of the economic committee at the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), said that the business incubator will also provide a comprehensive study and consultation for those who want to start a business. She added that it will also help those who wish to venture in new projects, providing them with logistics for their projects and creating better job opportunities.

Source: KUNA