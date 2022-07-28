The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sympathy and solidarity to the people of the Philippines after a 7-magnitude earthquake struck the northern part of the country on Wednesday, killing and injuring dozens of people in the Abra Province.

In an official statement, the Minister conveyed his sincere sympathy to the Philippine president, the government, and its people. Moreover, the official offered his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, while wishing the injured quick and full recovery.