Kuwait National Men’s team delegation in association with FRiENDi mobile Kuwait powered by Al Muzaini Exchange Co. is off to Hong Kong 🇭🇰 today for a quadrangular T20i series against hosts Cricket Hong Kong 香港板球 Malaysian Cricket Association & Cricket Bahrain from the 6th – 12th March.

The T20i series will be followed by a One Day Triagular Series between Hong Kong, Kuwait & Malaysia from the 14th-21st of March.

The delegation is headed by Kuwait National Team Manager Mahmoud Abdullah, head coached by Muthumudalige Pushpakumar and captained by Mohammad Aslam 🇰🇼

Wishing the Kuwait National Men’s team all the luck for the Hong Kong Challenge 🇰🇼🏏🇰🇼