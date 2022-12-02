Deputy Chief of the National Guards Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday affirmed readiness to put all available financial resources at the disposal of strengthening the force.

The National Guards said in a statement that Sheikh Faisal made the pledge during an inspection of Al-Sumood camp, where the force displayed state-of-art machines and equipment employed for securing key installations.

Sheikh Faisal Nawaf conveyed greetings from the National Guards Chief His HighnessSheikh Salem Al Ali Al-Sabah, encouraging them to do their best to safeguard the state installations and back up the army and the fire force. – KUNA