Kuwait National Guard Undersecretary Lieutenant General Hashim Al-Rifai on Wednesday ordered release of imprisoned guards who have been held for disciplinary offenses, on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha.

In a statement, the National Guard said that the order came in line with instructions by the National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah offered his congratulations to His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the leaders and forces of the National Guard on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying to God to bring it back to everyone with goodness, and blessings