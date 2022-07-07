Kuwait National Guard Undersecretary Lieutenant General Hashim Al-Rifai on Wednesday ordered release of imprisoned guards who have been held for disciplinary offenses, on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Adha.

In a statement, the National Guard said that the order came in line with instructions by the National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah offered his congratulations to His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the leaders and forces of the National Guard on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying to God to bring it back to everyone with goodness, and blessings

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR