Eng. Alia Al-Farsi, the head of a committee within Kuwait Municipality, has submitted a proposal to the executive body for the introduction of a service that aims to remove bulk residential waste of large quantities and sizes, reported Al-Anba Daily.

Al-Farsi highlighted that this type of waste, which includes items such as used furniture, tables, chairs, beds, toys, and household appliances, often poses difficulties in terms of disposal due to its size, quantity, or hazardous nature. The lack of a proper mechanism for regulating the removal and disposal of these wastes has resulted in a disorderly process, distorting the general appearance of the area and causing visual pollution. T

o address this issue, Al-Farsi suggested the creation of a special application that would allow residents to electronically register and request the collection of bulky waste. The application would require users to enter their personal information, including name, civil number, mobile phone number, and location. Users would also be able to upload pictures of the waste for better assessment. Once submitted, the municipality would initiate the process of collecting the waste from designated collection points. The application would also provide a chat feature for communication with the relevant hygiene officials in the area.