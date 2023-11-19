In a significant move to enhance regulations governing the establishment of public radio communications stations across Kuwait, the Municipality’s Building Regulations Study and Review Committee has finalized a comprehensive schedule outlining specific requirements and specifications. The committee, led by Muhammad Al-Mutairi, recently submitted the proposed schedule, including penalties for violations, to Saud Al-Dabbous, the Director General of the Municipality, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The newly introduced Article 39 in the telecommunications regulations stands out as a key component of the comprehensive framework. It stipulates strict penalties, including fines ranging from no less than 9,000 to not exceeding 10,000 dinars, for individuals and entities found in violation of the regulations. Violations encompass a range of activities, such as implementing or supervising the construction of telecommunications stations and towers without the required license, exceeding the designated area of 300 square meters, and placing structures in unauthorized locations.

Among the notable violations listed, the committee emphasized the importance of adhering to a mandatory 20-meter distance between the station or tower and private residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, centers for people with disabilities, and nurseries.

Muhammad Al-Mutairi highlighted additional penalties introduced in the article, specifying fines for non-compliance with fencing requirements. The committee established fines ranging from not less than 100 dinars to not more than 500 dinars for the use of materials other than the specified iron mesh or failure to meet the specified height of the fence. Furthermore, fines of not less than 3,000 dinars and not exceeding 5,000 dinars were outlined for placing advertising or promotional boards within a site or on the buildings of communications stations or towers.

Emphasizing the commitment to rectifying violations, Al-Mutairi noted that in all cases, a ruling would be issued to remove the violation and return the affected site to its original state. The committee also has the authority to impose additional penalties, such as the suspension or withdrawal of licenses. Importantly, the newly introduced penalties do not preclude legal action against violators, either criminally or civilly, when deemed necessary.