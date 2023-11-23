Kuwait Municipality has recently carried out a series of inspection tours in the Capital Governorate as part of their efforts to verify licenses and advertisements. In October alone, the municipality issued 483 alerts to safety systems in the area, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Tariq Al-Adwani, the Director of the Safety Department in the Capital Governorate, emphasized the municipality’s commitment to implementing laws and regulations, stating that daily inspection campaigns will continue throughout Kuwait. During these inspections, the field team in the Capital Governorate granted 55 safety licenses and 15 cooking licenses, while noting two violations.

Today’s field tour focused on the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, where all security and safety requirements, as well as licenses and advertisements, were verified. Al-Adwani emphasized the importance of shop and real estate owners adhering to security and safety conditions, as well as complying with the municipality’s laws and regulations, in order to avoid violations and potential fines that could lead to administrative closure.