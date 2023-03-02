The Kuwait Municipality has completed preparing its report regarding the reallocation of 7 sites of government lands for the benefit of the Ministry of Health to build private hospitals, in preparation for referring it to the Municipal Council for study and final opinion.

An informed source said that the sites are distributed in 4 governorates, including 3 hospitals in the Ahmadi Governorate, two in Al-Jahra Governorate, and one each in Hawalli and Farwaniya Governorates, according to the following distribution, reports Al-Qabas daily.

— Hawalli Governorate: West Mishref (Mubarak Al-Abdullah), Block 7, on an area of 6,000 square meters.

— Farwaniya Governorate: Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, on an area of 6,000 square meters.

— Al-Ahmadi Governorate: Al-Mangaf, plot 54, the southern part, on an area of 6,000 square meters, Fintas, plot 23, on an area of 5,000 square meters, and Mahboula, plot 7, on an area of 5,000 square meters.

— Jahra Governorate: northwest of Jahra, on an area of 5,000 square meters, and plot 92, with an area of 5,000 square meters.

The source added that the Municipality stipulated the cancellation of any previous decisions issued by the Municipal Council regarding these sites, coordination with the ministries of services before handing over the sites, submitting a traffic study for each site before handing over, concluding a contract with the Ministry of Finance (State Property Management), and adhering to the private construction system in private hospitals. .