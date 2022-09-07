The Municipality has agreed to the request of the Olympic Council of Asia to transfer part of the floors of the hotel apartments for commercial, administrative and residential uses, which is included in the components of the project according to the decision of the committee in charge of the competencies of the municipal council, issued on April 4, 2004, in the Salmiya area, block 71 (from the third floor to the eighth floor) to be used as commercial offices.

An informed source told a local Arabic daily that the Municipality will refer the request to the municipal council, so that the components of the Olympic complex project will become as follows:

A – the Olympic Council of Asia building consisting of 4 floors, with an area of 850 square meters.

B – the commercial, administrative and residential building with an area of 5900 square meters and contains — commercial office building from the third floor to the eighth floor, excluding the ground floor and the mezzanine; hotel rooms and apartments on the ninth floor; an administrative space building within 11 floors, excluding the ground floor and the mezzanine; businessmen service center, a health club, specialized restaurants, a complex of restaurants and shops, a main reception hall and waiting halls.

C – car parks – a basement containing parking areas of 6000 square meters.

D – a multi-purpose conference hall with an area of 500 square meters, and a hall and a theater hall with an area of 500 square meters.

E – Golf courses with an area of 2500 square meters, open playgrounds for children with an area of 2000 square meters, and open sports fields with an area of 1000 square meters.

F – Pedestrian paths, parks, fountains and landscaping works with an area of 4500 square meters.

The municipality stressed that the percentage of exploitation of the site area should be 60% to build on, and 40% of the site area as open areas for cosmetic cultivation and outdoor playgrounds provided it is submitted to the traffic department for study.

On another level, the Municipality approved the request of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters to consider the former Aisha Elementary School for Girls building in the Qibla area, Block 14, area of 3,280 square meters, and registered in the National Register of Heritage Buildings for the State of Kuwait at the second classification level of preserved historical buildings.

The Municipality explained that, in implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers, its affiliation was transferred from the Minister of Education to the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters.