Kuwait mourns the profound loss of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, a leader whose passing signifies both a great loss and a significant setback for the nation.

He was not just a ruler but the embodiment of honorable national positions, marked by remarkable achievements and a deep bond of mutual love between him and his people.

Throughout his reign, he exemplified the virtues of forgiveness, generosity, and humility, forging a close connection with citizens at every step of his journey.

Sheikh Nawaf, may God have mercy on him, shared in the joys and sorrows of the people, understanding their needs and diligently addressing their requirements. Whether in their homes or travels, he stood as a pillar of support for the Kuwaiti people. His belief in the unity and solidarity of the nation’s sons was unwavering, considering Kuwait a solid structure whose development and prosperity hinged on the cooperation, unity, and dedication of its people.

The late Amir’s commitment to Kuwait’s reputation as a land of goodness and peace was evident throughout his career. He made promises and fulfilled them, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s consciousness. His positions, achievements, contributions, and initiatives will be remembered in every corner of the country.

Today, a somber mood prevails as we mourn the loss of a devoted and loyal father to all. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad’s legacy is one of honor, and we pray to God Almighty to dignify his departure, widen his entrance to the highest paradise, and grant him eternal rest.