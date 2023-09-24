Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced that the General Department of Civil Defense would test emergency sirens on Monday at 10:00 am local time in six governorates.

The tests aim to inspect the sirens efficiency, and to make citizens and residents aware of various indications of the sirens’ tones, the ministry said in a statement It added that the tests were also made to remind citizens and residents of the safety precautions that must be taken in case of emergency or danger.

For any information or inquiries, the civil defense urges people to contact the following numbers (25379429- 25379278).