The Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that the first experimental smart center for citizens’ service would open round the clock effective Tuesday.

The center has been established at the headquarters of the General Administration Of Kuwaiti Citizenship And Travel Documentation in Shuwaikh district.

The MoI public directorate for relations and security information said in a press release that this step comes as part of the security establishment’s digital transformation and providing citizens with the easiest possible transactions.

The center provides the ministry’s electronic services on Sahel application and the MoI website, including passports, driving permits and civil IDs.

The project will be expanded, in the foreseeable future, to cover all regions in the country. (KUNA)