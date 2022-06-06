The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced health guidelines for Hajj and the conditions required for this year, the first of which is that the age group should be less than age 65, with at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Saudi MoH.

The ministry said in a statement Monday that among the conditions is submitting a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours before the date of departure to Saudi Arabia. According to the organizing authorities in Saudi Arabia, there are instructions for pilgrims and Umrah pilgrims before leaving the country, including being vaccinated at least 10 days before the date of travel, it pointed out.

The ministry advised pilgrims from the groups most at risk of complications from influenza or coronavirus, which are pregnant women, children under age 5 and people with chronic diseases, to postpone the Hajj and Umrah rituals for this year.

It underlined the need to avoid contact with people who have symptoms or signs of infectious respiratory diseases and to avoid crowded places as much as possible. Instructions upon returning to the country include conducting a coronavirus test within 10 days of returning, the ministry indicated. – KUNA