Kuwait’s military said on Wednesday it has received two more Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3 jets, as part of a third batch, which aim to “enhance the combat

readiness” of the Kuwait Air Force, out of a total 28 ordered aircraft.

The jet is “one of the latest multi-role fighters, characterised by electronic warfare and highspeed response capabilities,” read a statement by the Kuwait Armed Forces.

The jets received so far have achieved “100 flying hours,” continued the statement.

A ceremony was held to mark the aircraft’s landing at Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah Air Base, in the presence of the base Commander Air Commodore Dhafer Al-Ajmi, Italy’s Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Balducci, Italy’s Military Attache Col Salvatore Ferrara and a number of Kuwait Air Force officers.

-Source-KUNA