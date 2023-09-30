As Kuwait celebrates the third anniversary of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assuming office as the Amir of Kuwait in 2020, we reflect on his achievements in a life dedicated to the service of the nation.

On 29 September, 2020 His Highness Sheikh Nawaf who was then the Crown Prince took his constitutional oath before a special session of the National Assembly as the 16th Amir of the State of Kuwait. In his oath, taken in accordance with Article 60 of the Constitution, His Highness emphasized his commitment to upholding the Constitution, defending freedoms, upholding citizens interests, and safeguarding the nation’s independence and territorial integrity.

Upon his ascension as Amir of Kuwait, His Highness pledged to follow the footsteps of his predecessor the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, by maintaining national unity, protecting stability and security, and economic prosperity. He also committed to completing the Kuwaiti mediation process of uniting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries and strengthening pan-GCC dialogue at the 41st GCC Summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2021.

Over the past three years, under the guidance and leadership of HIs Highness the Amir, the country has successfully weathered various crises, including the global pandemic, and emerged to set out on a revived path of growth and development.

The reign of His Highness the Amir has been underscored by a focus on economic and social development and responsible governance.

During this time, His Highness drew upon his extensive political experience in both domestic and international matters, and under divine blessing and guidance deftly steered the nation through global, regional and local turmoil. His leadership skills and strategic insight in driving the country forward earned him the unwavering support and gratitude from citizens and residents alike.

Building upon the foundations laid by his predecessors, the three-year reign of His Highness has been marked by remarkable progress in various domains. New initiatives were initiated, leveraging current data to shape a prosperous future aligned with contemporary advancements, solidifying Kuwait’s regional and global standing. His Highness also prioritized local issues, showing keen interest in details pertaining to the nation and its citizens.

Economically, he actively engaged with relevant authorities to stimulate various economic sectors, enhance productivity, create a competitive investment and business climate, increase job opportunities for national cadre, and bolster the industrial and food sectors.

His HIghness also prioritized the development of youth and directed efforts to nurture them by providing them with opportunities in top-tier education and instilling authentic Kuwaiti values. He recognized the youth as the nation’s future and true wealth. On the media front, His Highness emphasized the crucial role of media institutions in expressing the nation’s concerns and issues. He also honored citizens for their achievements and initiatives, encouraging further excellence and contributions towards the nation’s development and prosperity.

His Highness consistently emphasized national unity, highlighting the Constitution, the rule of law, and adherence to established national values. He underlined the strength of Kuwait’s national unity in facing challenges and crises. His commitment to democratic principles was evident in his speeches, emphasizing respect for the constitution, rule of law, and rationalized parliamentary practices. He called upon citizens to prioritize Kuwait’s interests and loyalty above all.

Kuwait’s efforts in Gulf-Arab reconciliation, initiated by the late Amir and intensified by His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, culminated in the signing of the Al-Ula Agreement. This accomplishment was a realization of Kuwait’s long-standing aspiration and highlighted the influential role of Kuwait in the region. Continuing Kuwait’s approach to relations with Arab nations, His Highness coordinated with Arab leaders and advocated for constructive cooperation to address challenges facing the Arab world, particularly focusing on the Palestinian issue.

In Kuwait’s global relations, His Highness adhered to established principles of respecting sovereignty, not interfering in internal affairs, upholding international legitimacy, and promoting peaceful dispute resolution through dialogue.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad actively promoted virtues and values, emphasizing the unity and solidarity of all Kuwaitis as the foundation of the nation’s strength and progress.

Born on 25 June, 1937, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was the sixth son of the late Amir Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a role model for him and the rulers who succeeded him. Known since his early years as a hard working personality, His Highness the Amir’s early achievements and diligence to work enabled him to succeed in every position he served in his official and political career.

His Highness the Amir started his political journey as the governor of Hawally district in February 1961, and held that post for the next 16 years until March 1978, when he was appointed as the Minister of Interior. Following ten years of illustrious achievements in the Ministry of Interior, in 1988 he was appointed as the Minister of Defense.

After Kuwait’s liberation from Iraq, His Highness the Amir was appointed in the new government as the Minister of Social Affairs in April 1991 and served in the post until October 1992. In October 1994, His Highness the Amir served as Deputy Chief of the National Guard until July 2003.

During his service in the National Guard, he contributed to further training and preparing the National Guard to maintain Kuwait’s peace and stability. Following his return to the post of Minister of Interior in 2003, an Amiri decree was issued appointing him as First Deputy Prime Minister. He held this post until 2006, when he was named the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Throughout his political and professional career, His Highness maintained close interactions with citizens, engaging with them on various occasions and understanding their needs. The three-year reign of His Highness the Amir has been focused on local development, promoting regional unity, and enhancing Kuwait’s role in the international arena, all the while working to fulfill the aspirations of citizens. The nation beseeches divine blessing for the continued good health and wellbeing of His Highness the Amir, and looks forward to further progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership.