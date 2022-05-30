Kuwait’s manpower regulator said on Monday that its guidelines related to worker recruitment remains the same, in response to reports over workforce shortages at some gas stations in the country.

The conditions under which workers are recruited at various facilities nationwide have not changed, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) said in a statement after some gas stations claimed that the manpower regulator had refused to provide them with new staff.

The statement emphasized that PAM welcomed all feedback from employers based on their recruitment needs, encouraging them to contact the body on its official platforms for any requests. – KUNA