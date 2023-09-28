‘Miss’ magazine highlighted Kuwait’s extensive efforts to address the escalating energy demand as the recent peak in energy demand surged to approximately 5% over the electricity production capacity.

Anticipated growth in demand suggests that Kuwait may face a severe shortage next summer, given that no energy increase is anticipated before 2025 and recent power outages serve as early indicators of potential future challenges, reports Al-Anba daily.

The energy and oil-focused publication reported that Kuwait witnessed an unprecedented demand for electricity, reaching an all-time high of 16.94 gigawatts on August 2, as per official records. This demand coincided with soaring temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.

This consumption level reflects a 5% increase compared to the previous highest recorded level of 16.18 gigawatts last year, also noted in August. Additionally, it surpassed the Ministry of Electricity and Water’s earlier 2023 estimate of approximately 16.8 gigawatts by 140 megawatts.

August’s total power generation hit a new milestone at 10.61 TWh, marking a 5% increase from the prior annual record set in August 2022 at 10.08 TWh.