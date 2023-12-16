Kuwait lowered its national flag Saturday declaring a 40-day period of official mourning, grieving the death of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away this morning.

In an extraordinary meeting held today, the cabinet announced official mourning for a period of 40 days and the closure of official departments for three days, while the Kuwait Municipality announced the lowering of flags at half-mast for 40 days in all ministries’ buildings, government agencies, and main roads.

Since the morning of November 24, 1961, the country’s flag has been flying on its flagpoles, buildings, and institutions, even though the law stipulates that the national flag must be officially raised starting on the morning of January 1, 1962.

That flag was not lowered except during periods when the country witnessed the death ofone of its honorable rulers from Al-Sabah family, namely the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Despite the crisis of the Iraqi invasion and the months of occupation that the country experienced between August 2, 1990 and February 26, 1991, the Kuwaiti flag remained raised in homes, remaining in the souls as a symbol of freedom and independence after the Iraqi forces resorted to burning flags raised in public and private places.

The flag is considered a national symbol that carries certain connotations and expresses specific meanings that remain eternal over the years and are passed down through generations.

Although each country has its own constitution, laws, and specific signs that express and indicate them, the flag remains the most expressive and used symbol to represent the country in international forums.

The flag of Kuwait has great importance in representing the country through its embassies and consulates abroad, in addition to its presence among the flags of countries around the world on the United Nations building and the buildings of regional and international organizations and institutions in which Kuwait participates.

Article two of Law 26 of 1961 regarding the Kuwaiti flag stipulates that the flag be raised over government buildings in Kuwait and on ships that carry Kuwaiti nationality. As for Article four of the same law, it stipulates that the flag be flown at half-mast in cases of official mourning being declared in the country. – KUNA