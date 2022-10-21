The Director General of the General Department of Civil Aviation at Kuwait International Airport, Engineer Youssef Al-Fawzan, confirmed that no instructions have been given to stop the flights to and from Lebanon due to the increasing number of cholera cases, an Arab daily reported.

Al-Fawzan stressed that in case of any health measures imposed to cancel flights and prevent the entry of travelers coming from Lebanon, the General Administration of Civil Aviation will not comply until it is sanctioned by Kuwait’s Council of Ministers based on health recommendations. The Ministry of Health had guaranteed full commitment to preventive measures in confronting cholera and to deal with any infected case, whether from Lebanon or other countries.

On the other hand, the Director of the Department of Infection Prevention and Sterilization at the Ministry, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawa, said that if any symptoms are detected from passengers coming from Lebanon or any other country, the medical team will follow up based on health protocols.