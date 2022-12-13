Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Public Authority for Civil Information, Mazen Al-Nahedh, announced Tuesday the launch of the official version of Sahel application for business owners.

In a press statement, he said that the application aims to enable owners of companies and institutions to complete single-window transactions, with 16 government departments providing 141 services.

He added that the official launch came after succeeding in trial phases, in which 3,800 subscribers registered, received 23,000 notifications and 22,500 statements, and completed about 3,000 services. Al-Nahedh indicated that the application also enables the owners of companies and institutions to authorize others to complete their transactions.

He also noted that the licensing system has been linked automatically with the government agencies in issuing various licenses through the application. – KUNA