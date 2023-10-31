The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority has launched a draft document titled “Caller Name Identification” on its website, seeking to gather feedback from the public before officially adopting it, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The move aims to help reduce fraudulent calls in the country. According to the statement released by the Authority, the Caller Name Identification feature will allow the recipient of a call to identify the name of the legal entity, whether it be a government agency, private company, or bank, through devices operating on mobile networks in Kuwait.

The initiative is a result of various studies that examined the importance of the service in reducing fraudulent calls and providing assurance to users that the calls they receive are from reliable sources.

To prioritize the implementation of this initiative, the Authority has identified sectors that are most affected by electronic fraud campaigns targeting the country. The Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, Omar Al-Omar, emphasized that this initiative reflects the Authority’s commitment to improving the security and quality of services in the telecommunications sector and reducing the number of electronic fraud operations that target users.

The Authority has directed telecommunications companies to conduct the necessary tests to ensure the readiness of their networks and control the quality of service. The draft has been published on the Authority’s official website for public participation, and the interested parties have until November 29 to provide opinions and views on the document.