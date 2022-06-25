Official data says Kuwait imported ordinary and manufactured metals worth about 803 million dinars during 2021, and iron and steel products accounted for 71% of the total imports with a value of 568 million dinars.

The volume of Kuwait’s imports of iron and steel during 2021, according to a local Arabic daily, was about 271.49 million dinars, which constitutes about 48% of Kuwait’s total imports of this category, while iron and steel products accounted for about 52% of the volume of imports worth 296.65 million dinars.

This comes as the volume of Kuwait’s imports of tableware made of metal such as all types of cutlery was about 28.6 million dinars during the past year, while imports of copper products amounted to about 71 million dinars, and the value of aluminum imports reached 94.7 million dinars.