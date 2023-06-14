Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah affirmed today, Wednesday, the State of Kuwait’s keenness to continue strengthening cooperation and coordination with the countries of the African continent for mutual benefit, especially in light of the ambitious “Agenda 2063” to transform the continent into a global power.

During the ceremony organized by ambassadors and heads of African diplomatic missions accredited to the country on the occasion of “Africa Day” and the anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (AU), the Foreign Minister said that the State of Kuwait has historical and strategic relations with the countries of the continent.

He added that Kuwait hosts 34 accredited African diplomatic missions, making the African group the largest in the country.

He explained that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has invested heavily in infrastructure and vital development projects across the continent since its establishment in 1961.

He pointed out that the State of Kuwait hosted the third Arab-African Summit in 2013, which witnessed the launch of several important investment initiatives and support for development projects in the continent.

He praised the role of the African Union in promoting regional and international peace, security and stability, as it has proven its effectiveness in mediating various conflicts and crises, and its commitment to encouraging international cooperation.

Regarding the military conflict in Sudan, the foreign minister said, “The State of Kuwait calls on the two parties to immediately reach an agreement and end it by peaceful means.”

In his address the Dean of African diplomats H E Mohamed Saad OURO-SAMA, Ambassador of the Republic of Togo pointed out that they were gathered here this evening to respect this tradition of the African day celebrated on May 25 of each year.

He noted that this year’s celebration is of great importance to us for two reasons, adding “This year we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the birth of the Organization of African Unity, and above all we have the honor and privilege of welcoming our guest of honor, His Excellency Sheikh Salim Abdallah Al Jaber Al Sabah.

He then went on to convey on behalf of his colleagues of the whole Africa, to express their sincere gratitude, for honoring them with his presence.

He also extended their appreciation and profound gratitude to the highest authorities of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God preserve them, to the entire Government of the State for their splendid efforts in favor of the development of the African continent.

Ambassador OURO-SAMA noted the theme for this year’s Africa Day, chosen by the African Union, was “accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area”. African leaders are thus seeking to establish this free trade area which aims to bring together all the countries of the continent in a market of 1.4 billion people. This key project was in fact be the largest market on the planet, with a domestic revenue market of $34 billion, which would help boost intra-regional trade and attract more investment to the continent.

In conclusion he expressed the ardent wish of African countries and their authorities to strengthen cooperation with the Arab world in general and Kuwait in particular, and to promote the search for areas of cooperation which have not been explored so far, which will inevitably lead these relationships to broader horizons and help ensure a better future for future generations.