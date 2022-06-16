Kuwait Justice Minister, Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Jamal Al-Jalawi stressed on Wednesday importance of examining Arab and international legal and judicial cooperation, especially in the context of combating terrorism, money laundering and terrorist financing.

This came during a speech delivered by Minister Al-Jalawi, who chairs the Kuwaiti delegation to the 69th meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice.

Al-Jalawi affirmed importance to strengthen pan-Arab cooperation to combat human and drug trafficking.

He pointed out that “topics included in the draft agenda for today’s meeting are so important,” expressing hope that the meeting will reach the desired objectives and enhance cooperation and integration between the Arab states.