Kuwait and Tokyo sealed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic and special passports in both countries from obtaining entry visas, Alqabas reported. Kuwait’s embassy in Japan told KUNA on Monday that Ambassador Sami Al-Zamanan and Assistant Foreign Minister of Japan and Director General of the Department of Middle East and African Affairs Ambassador Kansuke Nagaoka exchanged official notes in this regard.

The embassy noted that the agreement is an important achievement with regards to strengthening bilateral relations and a step towards exempting ordinary Kuwaiti passport holders from obtaining entry visas to Japan. The agreement will be enforced within three months.