Kuwait ranked second in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in terms of the availability of the 5G network for telecommunications, with a rate of 33.6%, according to a report issued by Opensignal, an analytics company measuring mobile network experience.

The Kingdom of Bahrain topped the Gulf countries with 34%, while Saudi Arabia, the largest market in the region geographically and in population, came in third place with 28.2%, Qatar with 16.9%, the UAE with 15.3%, and the Sultanate of Oman with 13.9%.

In terms of download speed through the fifth generation technology, the UAE topped the GCC countries with a speed of 316.8 MB/s, then Qatar at 278.5 MB/s, and Kuwait at 263.4 MB/s.

The same three countries also topped the list of download speeds in terms of peak rate, as the UAE scored 743.3 MB/s, Qatar 713.4 MB/s, Kuwait 663.7 MB/s, Saudi Arabia 635.9 MB/s, Sultanate of Oman 503.5 MB/s, and Bahrain 469.4 MB/s second.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman recorded a difference in the rate of peak speed to normal times, an average of 2.7 times in favor of peak times.

The results of the upload speed through the fifth generation technology were much slower than the download speed. Qatar topped the average download speed in the region, then the UAE at 27.6 MB/s, Kuwait at 24.6 MB/s, then Saudi Arabia at 23.7 MB/s. second, then Bahrain at 15.3 MB / sec, and finally the Sultanate of Oman at 13.5 MB / sec.

The following are the specific speeds of the fifth generation network services when used:

1 – Kuwait ranks first in 5G video experience, at 75 points, being the only market where users have an excellent experience (75 points or higher on a 100-point scale).

2 – The UAE ranked second at 72.4 points, then Bahrain at 71.5 points, Saudi Arabia at 68.8 points, Qatar at 68.6 points, and then the Sultanate of Oman with 67.9 points.

3 – The UAE topped the GCC countries in gaming experience via 5G with a score of 74 points, followed by Qatar at 69.6 points, Bahrain at 69.6 points, Kuwait at 67.4 points, the Sultanate of Oman at 61.5 points, and Saudi Arabia at 59.7 points.

4 – In the experience of voice applications, such as: WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, and FaceTime via 5G, Qatar topped with 80.6 points, followed by Kuwait with 79.6 points, the UAE at 79.5 points, Saudi Arabia at 78.1 points, Bahrain at 77.7 points, and the Sultanate of Oman at 77.4 points.

5 – The fifth generation technology continues to progress in the countries of the Cooperation Council, so that users can enjoy improved speeds, according to OpenSignal.